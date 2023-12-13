Former Penshurst footballer to represent Australia on overseas tour

Former Penshurst footballer David O'Brien says it is "a great honour" to be selected to represent his country in AFL Masters and hopes to spread the game to Western Victoria.
The 53-year-old, who hails from Penshurst but lives in Bellbrae near Torquay, was recently chosen in the Australian over 50s team to tour and play in Ireland in March 2024.
The former Western Victoria state upperhouse MP had previously been a member of the over 45s (2017) and 50s (2022) teams before but didn't experience an overseas tour.
"I've been playing masters for about 13 years now and the opportunity came up and I've put my hand up," O'Brien said.
"I would be regarded as hard at the ball. I was not a great skilled footballer but I think in masters a lot of players drop off so I've found myself in the national team. So it was a great honour to be selected."
O'Brien, a two-time reserves premiership player with Penshurst in the Mininera league, has been on a fitness and diet regime in preparation for the trip.
The 11-day tour will include two games against the Irish national side and a social game of Aussie rules against the British national side.
The matches against the Irish will be played under the International Rules format - a hybrid of Australian rules and Gaelic football played with a round ball.
"I played in the Geelong (Gaelic) comp since selection, so from about October through November," O'Brien said.
"It's a different game, very quick and the Gaelic ball's hard to control when you kick it and I copped one in the eye which gave me retina problems for a bit. We're getting used to it, we're all on training regimes. (I'm) looking forward to it."
Coaching O'Brien's team is former Brisbane Lions AFL superstar Jason Akermanis, who will also play in the over 40s outfit.
O'Brien, a barrister, said masters football was a great way for people aged 35-plus to stay involved in football.
"I am just happy to spread the word about the terrific benefits of AFL Masters for older footballers, both men and women," he said.
"Hopefully my selection may inspire others to think that if David O'Brien can make a national team, perhaps I can too."
He is hoping to give Western Victorians an opportunity to play masters football in the near future.
"We have just formed a new masters club - South Coast Sharks - in the Surf Coast area and we have applied to enter the Victorian Country League next year," he said.
"A few of us are looking to start a Western Victorian club as well - maybe based at Penshurst - to try and enter the competition in 2025.
"We will be trying to host a trial non-contact game next June or July on a Sunday at Penshurst.
"Interested players from the Hamilton, Warrnambool or Mininera areas can contact myself, Tony Lovell, Wayne Loader (Ballarat Masters), Brent Ali (Vic Country Masters president) or Leigh Ubergang (Penshurst stalwart), who will likely captain the West Vic side for the day."
