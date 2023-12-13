The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Former Penshurst footballer to represent Australia on overseas tour

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
December 13 2023 - 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David O'Brien will represent Australia in AFL Masters. Picture supplied
David O'Brien will represent Australia in AFL Masters. Picture supplied

Former Penshurst footballer David O'Brien says it is "a great honour" to be selected to represent his country in AFL Masters and hopes to spread the game to Western Victoria.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.