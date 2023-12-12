The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South-west will be worst hit by labour, supply shortages: Infrastructure Australia

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated December 13 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction work in the south-west will likely be impacted by labour and supply shortages. File picture
Construction work in the south-west will likely be impacted by labour and supply shortages. File picture

Warrnambool and the south-west has been identified as an area which will be worst hit by labour shortages and building supply shortages.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.