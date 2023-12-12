South-west will be worst hit by labour, supply shortages: Infrastructure Australia

Warrnambool and the south-west has been identified as an area which will be worst hit by labour shortages and building supply shortages.
According to Infrastructure Australia's latest report, the nation's construction boom could be threatened by a shortage of more than 130,000 skilled workers in the new year.
Warrnambool and south-west Victoria is identified as a regional area which will be among the worst affected.
"Infrastructure Australia has pinpointed regional areas where extraordinary levels of public and private investment are expected to create labour gaps in the coming years," the report states.
Infrastructure Australia chief executive officer Adam Copp said the demand for construction, skills, labour and building materials is at an all time high.
"With so much construction activity underway, the industry is finding it increasingly difficult to source key building materials and workers - particularly engineers, skilled trades and labourers," he said.
The report also revealed limited access to Australia steel and cement, as well as local shortages to quarry products had contributed to cost blowouts, delays and price uncertainty in the construction market.
Shortages were most felt in Melbourne, south east Queensland and on NSW's mid-north coast.
"Global supply chain pressures have eased for now, with steady improvements in international production, trade, and transport measures compared with 12 months ago," Mr Copp said.
"However, Australia's lack of domestic capacity to supply building materials exposes investments to cost-overruns, delays and future global supply chain risks. It's also much more difficult to understand the level of embodied carbon in imported materials."
Engineers faced the largest of all occupational shortages, despite more than 47 per cent of qualified migrant engineers "actively" seeking a local job.
"Likely barriers to employment include a lack of local experience and professional network, as well as reluctance by business to employ skilled migrant workers,' the report read.
The Standard has previously reported builders in the city are struggling to find staff.
BDH Constructions director David Janes said the region was in the midst of a building boom.
However, he was concerned there were fewer young people choosing a trade as a career.
"I believe kids are often discouraged from taking on apprenticeships," Mr Janes said.
"I think they push kids to go into tertiary education when in reality we need intelligent people in the construction industry."
Mr Janes said he had staff members "on the tools" but was always on the lookout for additional qualified staff.
"There's a real shortage," he said.
"Everyone is in the same boat.
