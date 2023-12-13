1978: Christmas specials from twenty Warrnambool businesses that are no longer with us

In the rush to Christmas 45 years ago, check out what was being advertised in The Standard. Here are some special presents and offers:
1 Christmas portraits by Mona Timms Photography Studio.
2 The Tatts Hotel dress code for the Jo Jo Zepp & The Falcons gig was, neat dress - no thongs.
3 Fleecy lined and zippered legged tracksuits from De Grandi's.
4 Go into the draw to win a six-foot fibreglass surfboard when you buy a pair of boys board shorts at Stephens in Liebig Street.
5 Watch the cricket in luxury by hiring a colour television from A.G. Smith & Co, Electrical.
6 Doug Drinnan on Raglan Parade proudly announced himself "King of Cars" with Kingswoods, Cortinas and Fairlanes on the lot.
7 The Lady Bay Hotel promoting a gig by "Australia's hottest pub band" The Angels.
8 For those looking for a Christmas charge, K.M. Lynch Liquor Store had bottles of Stone's Green Ginger Wine on sale for $1.79.
9 Warrnambool's Commercial Hotel was offering a four-course Christmas dinner from 12-2pm.
10 Maybe the coolest toy ever, the Six Million Dollar Man action figure, was on sale at Youngers.
11 New glass ashtrays, in round or square, were selling for $2.98 at Coles Variety Store.
12 Turn up at the Turn-In Motel for a $3 counter tea in their 74-seat restaurant in Verdon Street.
13 John Stuckey Gas had the outdoors covered with a top-of-the-range barbecue for $38.
14 Stan McPhee Sports was wanting everyone to know it had all local and visiting fishermen needed to land their big catch.
15 Shops in the Hanover Arcade combined for an advertising feature on their Christmas sales. The stores included Brown's Kitchen Cafe, Brian Hancock Butchers, Cot 'n' Carriage and The Waiting Game.
16 Pink Batts were the hot summer Christmas sale item at the Warrnambool Co-Op trading store.
17 Telecom was advertising special STD rates for those connecting with loved ones far away at Christmas.
18 Dragon Inn restaurant in Liebig Street was offering "Chinese cuisine of international standard".
19 Lane's Travel Service in Koroit Street was offering return flights to London for $568.
20 The Cane Shop in Timor Street was accepting Lay-By and Bankcard for the convenience of customers.
