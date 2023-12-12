Ratepayers asked how money should be spent amid cost of living crisis

A worsening cost of living crisis means residents' feedback on what they want their rates to be spent on is as important as ever, one south-west mayor says.
It comes as Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin called for community input as the council prepared its 2024-25 budget.
"The aim is to make sure resources are shared equitably and the best results are achieved for our ratepayers' money," she said.
"It's important to find the right balance between what the community wants and delivering projects in a financially responsible manner.
"This is particularly challenging in an environment of supply chain challenges and skills shortages."
The council in August unanimously voted to assign half-a-million dollars of its $2.9 million surplus to help deliver next year's capital works program.
Councillors also voted to carry forward $37 million due to incomplete projects, six of which represent $21.1 million of the amount.
Those projects included the Port Campbell Streetscape ($10.5m), Twelve Apostles Trail ($6.8m), Unlocking Housing Supply projects at Simpson and Timboon ($1.3m), Landfill Restoration ($0.9m), Heavy Plant Replacement ($0.7m) and a capital cost buffer ($0.8m).
Cr Makin said the council wanted to know which developments mattered most to residents.
"We're inviting people to give us their input about what projects are important to them," she said.
"What would you like to see prioritised in your town or community? What do you think is most important across the shire as a whole?".
She said residents had until January 15 to fill in a survey on the document. Community consultation would be held in the new year to fine-tune the draft budget.
Meanwhile, she said the council was also seeking input for its 10-year financial plan.
The document helps guide the council's long-term approach to allocating resources and managing budgets.
