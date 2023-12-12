Firefighters swiftly contain house fire to bedroom during morning blaze

Hamilton firefighters have swiftly contained a house fire to a bedroom during an early morning blaze.
A CFA spokeswoman said four CFA units from Hamilton responded to the fire on Hyland Street at 7.33am on Wednesday, December 13.
The incident was under control at 7.51am.
The spokeswoman said the fire was contained to one bedroom.
"Victoria Police are on scene," she said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
A CFA investigator will attend the scene but it is understood the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
