Surprised early morning drink driver nabbed - police warn all motorists

A South Australian man caught drink driving in Portland at 3am this morning, December 13, has lost his licence for 10 months.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Acting Sergeant Michael Vaughan said a divisional van night crew was patrolling Bentinck Street in the CBD at 2.53am when they intercepted the 24-year-old man.
He recorded a positive preliminary breath test and soon after back at the Portland police station an evidentiary reading of .103 - more than double the legal limit.
The driver has been issued with a $817 infringement notice and his licence was immediately cancelled for 10 months.
He told police he was surprised by the reading because he did not think he had drunk that much alcohol.
Acting Sergeant Vaughan said that police were vigilant in the lead-up to Christmas and vehicles travelling around in the early hours of the night and morning had a far greater chance of being intercepted.
He said recent Victoria Police statistics showed a spike in low-level drink drinking this month.
"Driving when more than twice the legal limit is completely unacceptable," Acting Sergeant Vaughan said.
"We want everyone to enjoy Christmas with all your family and friends and police officers will be doing everything possible to make the roads as safe as possible."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.