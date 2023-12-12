Drunk man who threw drawer charged with making threats to kill

A Hamilton man threw a drawer at a family member and made threats to kill him during a drunken rampage that landed him in jail.
The 43-year-old man was jailed for the one day he spent in the police station cells after pleading guilty in Hamilton Magistrates Court on December 13 to making threats to kill and damaging property.
The court heard the man was asked to leave Hamilton's Grand Central Hotel the day before due to his level of intoxication.
Police were called, he was warned about breaching the peace and driven home. The man went inside and argued with his family. He made threats to kill and threw a drawer at another person's head.
The victim was not injured.
The man was subsequently arrested, charged and remanded in custody.
He was already on bail charged with burglary and theft offences allegedly committed in Melbourne.
The man pleaded guilty to the new offences, was jailed for the one day and fined $1200.
He remains on bail for the earlier offences.
