Children taken to hospital after two-vehicle Raglan Parade collision

Two children were taken to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment after a two-car collision on Raglan Parade.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Warrnambool police Sergeant Nick Roberts said a vehicle was travelling north-east on Fitzroy Road about 5.40pm on Tuesday, December 12, when the driver approached the intersection with Raglan Parade and Botanic Road.
That vehicle entered the intersection and was involved in a collision with a vehicle travelling west along Raglan Parade.
There was damage to the front end of one vehicle and the passenger side of the car on the highway.
Two children, passengers in the vehicle on Raglan Parade, were transported via ambulance to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for precautionary checks.
Sergeant Roberts said the driver of the vehicle coming off Fitzroy Road said they did not see the car travelling along Raglan Parade.
Investigations are continuing but it's expected the driver of the Fitzroy Road vehicle will be issued with an infringement notice for failing to give way.
"Coming up to Christmas and New Year we just want everyone to take all possible care to get to their destination safely," he said.
All emergency services attended the crash scene and provided assistance until the intersection was cleared.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.