New outdoor pool for Warrnambool, housing top priorities for council in 2024

A new outdoor pool for Warrnambool will be a priority for the city council in 2024.
Mayor Ben Blain said options, including a new pool on a greenfield site - which could cost as much as $80.5 million - needed to be explored.
"While there is yet to be a decision on whether to pursue a greenfield site or retain the existing site, what is beyond question is that the outdoor pool is very near end-of-life and so we need to lobby hard for a facility that meets our community needs," Cr Blain said.
Additional worker housing and works to the city's breakwater are also priorities for Cr Blain.
"Council has a unique opportunity to make inroads into the housing crisis. We're exploring an innovative project that will help house people who could work at South West Health Care, Wannon Water, Deakin University, TAFE and more," he said.
Cr Blain said the council would continue to lobby for funds to repair the breakwater.
"It's a significant undertaking and as with many larger capital works projects, relies on external funding," he said.
Infrastructure in need of upgrades include the city's whale watching platform and early learning centres, Cr Blain said.
He said the whale viewing platform was a very popular piece of architecture that had become a go-to venue for residents and visitors during the whale season.
"It does need work, in particular the staircase down to the beach needs replacing and we can ensure that when it's replaced we can improve it to give it a gentler gradient," Cr Blain said.
"Everyone agrees that early years education is the key to setting people up for lifelong learning.
"The expanded kinder program is fantastic. We need the infrastructure to match it and we need to encourage more people to consider pursuing early childhood education as a rewarding and fulfilling career choice."
Cr Blain said the Lighthouse Theatre also needed upgrades.
"It's time to replace the Lighthouse Theatre roof and while we're doing so, let's do it right and embed energy-saving technology at the same time," he said.
"Let's see if we can make it a zero emissions facility."
Funding for roads is another key issue for Cr Blain in 2024.
"The Victorian road toll has surged in 2023 and most deaths occur on regional roads," he said.
"While road conditions are not always to blame, we know that many of the roads in the south-west need investment from the Victorian and Australian governments."
