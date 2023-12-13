Warrnambool house prices 30 per cent higher than pre-COVID levels

Warrnambool property prices have decreased by seven per cent since reaching a peak in June 2022.
CoreLogic Australia research director Tim Lawless said during the pandemic growth phase, Warrnambool dwelling values surged 48.6 per cent higher.
Mr Lawless said this added about $205,000 to the median dwelling value.
"Comparing back to the broader 'rest of state' region of Victoria, housing values didn't rise quite as much through the pandemic upswing, but haven't fallen as much either."
Mr Lawless said property prices in the city remained 37.6 per cent above levels at the onset of COVID (March 2020).
"The most recent three month period shows Warrnambool housing values are starting to stabilise and over the past 12 months values are down 1.4 per cent, which places Warrnambool in the middle of the pack with regards to value changes across the SA3 sub-regions across regional Victoria."
Mr Lawless said advertised stock levels across the region had started to trend higher, but remain well below the decade average for this time of the year.
"Through November, CoreLogic was tracking 373 homes on the market which was 21 per cent more than at the same time a year ago, but 27 per cent below the decade average," he said.
"Stock levels are rising from an extremely low base. Relatively low stock levels should help to support housing prices, as long as demand picks up."
Mr Lawless said annual home sales were tracking almost 25 per cent below the decade average in September.
When it comes to rentals, Mr Lawless said the cost had increased by more than eight per cent.
"Rents are up 8.4 per cent over the past 12 months, almost double the regional Victoria average of 4.3 per cent growth in rents," he said.
Mr Lawless' comments come after it was revealed the city has near record low rental vacancies.
Ray White Warrnambool business development manager Brooke West said the rental market was incredibly tight.
"Most of the time we have been hovering at a vacancy rate of between 0 per cent and 0.1 per cent," she said.
