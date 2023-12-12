The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Regulator to investigate fatal crash that suspended city's train services

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
December 13 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A train crash that killed a truck driver and suspended some Warrnambool train services will be investigated by workplace health and safety regulators.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help