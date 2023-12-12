Regulator to investigate fatal crash that suspended city's train services

A train crash that killed a truck driver and suspended some Warrnambool train services will be investigated by workplace health and safety regulators.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The 30-year-old driver was towing a low loader trailer when his truck became stuck on a level crossing near Geelong on the afternoon of Monday, December 11.
About 25 passengers onboard the V/Line train were evacuated but none were injured.
WorkSafe confirmed late on Tuesday it would investigate the incident.
The tragedy led to Warrnambool and Geelong line services being suspended on Monday and Tuesday, with coach replacements running for most of the journey.
The Department of Transport said the services had resumed between Southern Cross, Lara, Geelong and Waurn Ponds about 1pm Tuesday.
The man's death was the 61st workplace fatality so far this year.
At the same time last year, there were 71 work-related deaths recorded across the state.
V/Line has provided the train driver and other workers with support following the crash.
The Victorian government has removed 74 level crossings in recent years.
The entire V/Line network came to halt at 3am on Wednesday, December 13, with Rail Tram and Bus Union members taking industrial action over pay disputes.
Major disruptions are expected with no services running before 8am.
Transport workers earlier announced they would walk off the job for four hours during the strike.
Passengers have been advised to avoid travelling in the morning as a very limited coach replacement service will operate with significant delays expected.
Rail Tram and Bus Union Branch Secretary Vik Sharma said V/Line had "continued to bury their heads, refusing to acknowledge deep seated issues throughout their management structures".
"We are disappointed that V/Line has been unable to resolve outstanding issues and the impact this will unfortunately have on commuters."
V/Line chief executive officer Matt Carrick said the service had been negotiating with employee representatives and the union "in good faith" and had urge the union to reconsider this action, which would disrupt tens of thousands of passengers.
"We'll continue to work with the union to deliver excellent employment conditions for our workforce and a great service for our passengers - we will work hard to minimise the impacts of disruption on passengers," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.