'Out-of-control' man who caused damage jailed for time already served

A drug influenced 34-year-old Portland man who went on a destructive rampage in September this year is now on a community corrections order after spending 79 days in custody.
George Humbert pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 12, to a range of causing damages charges.
He previously had a hearing adjourned so Humbert could be assessed for a community correction order to focus on alcohol, drug and rehabilitation programs.
Humbert was assessed as suitable, but a high risk of reoffending.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said Humbert would be released on Tuesday, December 13, after spending 79 days in custody and be placed on an 18-month CCO.
Humbert told the court he is now going to live in Bendigo.
The magistrate told Humbert to make the most of his rehabilitation opportunity as further offending could only be expected to end in another jail term.
A Portland police sergeant previously said Humbert was arrested on Sunday afternoon, September 24, and taken to the Portland Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
He said the man was at the time of the offending "out of control".
Police allege the man damaged letterboxes and vehicles.
"He was under the influence of a substance or substances," the sergeant said.
"He was arrested during the day shift Sunday afternoon around noon, taken to hospital for assessment and then arrested about 3am Monday after he was released from care.
"The man has now been interviewed and charged with causing damage to letterboxes and vehicles and breaching his bail conditions.
"He's well known to police and will be presented before the court for a bail/remand hearing," he said at the time.
