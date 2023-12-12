The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Out-of-control' man who caused damage jailed for time already served

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 13 2023 - 7:13am, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man caused damage to vehicles and letterboxes. This is a file image.
The man caused damage to vehicles and letterboxes. This is a file image.

A drug influenced 34-year-old Portland man who went on a destructive rampage in September this year is now on a community corrections order after spending 79 days in custody.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.