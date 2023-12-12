GALLERY: After school battle for teenage Twenty20 opponents

WARRNAMBOOL and District Cricket Association under 17 boys' sides took part in Twenty20 matches on Tuesday, December 17.
The Standard photographer SEAN McKENNA captured the action between Wesley Yambuk and Merrivale at Allen Oval.
Merrivale openers Harrison Barnes (30 retired not out) and Rhys Wallace (31 retired not out) and Wesley Yambuk's Harrison McCormack (30 retired not) and Nathan Finch (25) were the best performers with the bat.
Barnes also took two wickets for the Tigers while McCormack snared two for Wesley Yambuk.
