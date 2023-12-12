Teenage cricketer happy putting coaching cap on to help home club

ARCHIE Bolden knows he made the right choice to step into coaching every time one of his players ticks off a goal or celebrates a special feat.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Wesley Yambuk teenager plays in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one competition on Saturdays and coaches a junior team on Tuesdays.
Bolden, 19, teamed up with Walker Owen - now at Dennington - to coach Wesley Yambuk's under 15 team last summer.
Now he's taken on the under 17 reins solo.
"The hardest part is the different challenges - losing, training and trying to do different things at training to keep the kids interested," he told The Standard.
"I also enjoy the challenge - coaching, making your own decisions, seeing what goes right, what goes wrong and seeing improvement."
Bolden, 19, said it was pleasing to see junior players step up into the senior ranks.
Hudson Owen, Harrison McCormack, Sam Smith, Sonny Podger and Nathan Finch have all featured in Wesley Yambuk Titans' top side in season 2023-24.
"We've had five of them play a few ones games and a couple in the twos. They are all playing senior cricket and loving it," he said.
"Harry has made 41 in the ones and Hudson would be one of the best fielders in the league I reckon."
The under 17 side, which is sitting on the lower rungs of the ladder, played top-two outfit Merrivale in a Twenty20 match at Warrnambool's Allen Oval on Tuesday, December 12.
"We have a good group of young players and there's a lot of potential," Bolden said.
"We'll try and keep them together and see where we'll go."
The club means a lot to Bolden who followed father Nic into the sport.
"Dad has played here for years. He plays in the threes and is a batsman," he said.
"We played together in the threes a couple of years ago but we haven't played for a while together."
As for his own form, Bolden is enjoying a solid campaign.
The bowler, who describes his style as "slow", has taken 16 wickets at 15.56 across the one-day and Twenty20 formats.
"I think of the team first and we've sort of struggled whereas a couple of years ago we were right up there," he said.
"I just try and improve my bowling every week and even my batting. I am trying to get up the order a bit."
Bolden, who graduated from Emmanuel College in 2022 and is working at SL Distributors on his gap year, plans to study business at university next year.
He will move to Geelong but "will still come back and play cricket" for Wesley Yambuk.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.