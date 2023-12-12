Mentoring next wave of cricket talent a passion for former Victorian rookie

Mentoring the next generation of cricketers and tapping into his own experiences from the past is an area Tommy Jackson feels passionate about.
The North Warrnambool Eels export's journey has had its ups and downs and tested his resilience and love for the game.
From earning a Victorian rookie contract, injuring his knee, losing his contract and having to re-discover his own passion for the game again, it's taught him plenty about what he values on and off the field.
It's why the now Geelong-based cricketer has taken on a role as an assistant coach for the Western Waves' under 16 boys team under mentor John Houston for the Cricket Victoria Country Cup this week.
It's not only a chance to give back but provide advice and support to young men navigating their own pathway through the game.
"It wasn't too long ago I was this age and I felt like I'd love to help kids in what I wish I knew at the time," he told The Standard during the Waves' opening game against the Suns at Monivae College in Hamilton.
"I want to help them, guide them and pass on some of those experiences from when I came through. John asked me and obviously I've done quite a lot of work with him and thought it'd be a no-brainer to help him out, give back.
"It was a pretty easy decision in the end. A lot of it comes from me being young and understanding what they're going through as cricketers and what they're feeling.
"For me, I'm trying to tell them to control the controllables. I remember as a young kid if you fail or make a mistake you can dwell on it a little bit and it's once you get a bit older you realise that it doesn't matter so much.
"I want to make sure the kids are enjoying themselves, having fun and relaxing, and letting their natural instincts take over."
A product of the Western Waves pathway, Jackson described the crop of talent in this year's boys squad as "exciting", lauding the impact of Houston for his work in developing his players.
"It's great to see not just one region in the squad," he said.
"When I was in (the Waves) there were a lot of predominantly Warrnambool guys in it and there still is but there's a good spread.
"Houta does an amazing job in what he does as coach and gives up a lot of this time and he's still the most underrated coach around the south-west. He probably doesn't get enough credit.
"Even this week when I'm up here I'm still picking his brains on my own game and having hits with him. He's very underrated."
Jackson has settled into playing his premier cricket in Melbourne for St Kilda this season after departing Geelong and briefly spending time in Adelaide.
He said it was tough to move on from a club he played 55 first XI games for including a century on debut and five tons within his first 17 matches
"It's been a different challenge but I'm really enjoying it," he said.
"I didn't originally plan to leave Geelong, I was probably doing the same things and not seeing improvement within myself and just needed a fresh start.
"I wanted to challenge myself a bit. I needed to freshen up, see something new and help my cricket. I probably lost my passion when I had injuries and lost my contract and just want to enjoy my cricket again."
He said despite not quite finding the runs he was after yet this season, the move was a beneficial one in his career.
"I'm still living with Dad in Geelong and it'll be tough coming up against them (Geelong) this weekend. I've still got friends and relationships there but I've enjoyed my time at St Kilda," he said.
"I've got some great mentors at the club, Adam Crosthwaite has been awesome for me. It's been great.
"I'm just trying to trust in my process and the runs will come. You're only one innings away so I'll keep training and trust in my game and hopefully a big score comes."
A brilliant all-round cameo from Mortlake's Josh Slater helped the Waves' under 16 team almost snatch a win in the first of a Twenty20 double-header on Tuesday against Mallee Murray Suns, snaring 3-5 from four overs and peeling off 31 off 28 balls in the two-run loss.
