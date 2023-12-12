Touch footy trio eager to help Warrnambool competition expand

THREE players who were introduced to touch football in different ways are hoping to see the sport grow in south-west Victoria.
Yonita Meaola, Prudie Clark and Sona Tuakalau play in the weekly Warrnambool competition at Deakin University.
The series, which will return in mid-January after the Christmas-New Year break, features six teams of up to 14 players. Non-contact games are 40 minutes.
"It's been really positive actually. We've made a couple of changes," Meaola said.
"We've set up some junior training to encourage families to come along, for the future of our sport."
Meaola, 34, is a mum of four who took up touch footy three years ago while living in Portland.
She joined Warrnambool two seasons ago after moving to the city.
"It was (about having some) me time away from being a mum and down in Portland they had a women's fitness program called Switch which was based around touch," Meaola said.
"I just went to socialise and that's how I got into the game.
"I love that it's inclusive and you can play with your whole family - you can play with your spouse, your kids - I don't think there's many sports where you're able to do that."
Meaola has gathered game-day experience and is now eager to test herself in a new position.
"We have middles, links and wings. I used to be on the wing, just waiting for that ball to catch," she said.
"I have pretty much mastered that and now I am pushing towards the middle as my fitness level goes up."
Tuakalau, 31, grew up in New Zealand playing touch rugby.
The Warrnambool City Council parent and children practitioner moved to Australia from Christchurch a year and a half ago.
"It starts early in New Zealand. I started when I was five and everywhere around the world someone is playing it so you just roll up and play too," he said.
Tuakalau is running Warrnambool's junior program and would love to see touch rugby become more prominent across the region.
"It's a new thing around Victoria, especially Warrnambool. There's not much exposure. It would be nice to get it in the schools," he said.
Clark, 49, was introduced to touch footy via a come-and-try day and is enjoying her first season.
She previously played racquet sports and basketball.
"I love the friendships I have formed and it's really good aerobic exercise," she said.
"I have never played before and Sona and Yonita in particular always train you as you're playing. They're so good and supportive.
"New people are coming all the time and everyone's really welcoming so I am loving it."
