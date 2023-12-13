'Substantial boost': South-west exhibition benefits flow to local economy

The world premiere of an international exhibition is expected to substantially boost the local economy, a south-west council chief executive officer says.
Emerging from Darkness: Faith, Emotion and The Body in The Baroque opened at Hamilton Gallery on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Southern Grampians Shire Council chief executive officer Tony Doyle said the economic benefits to the community would be immense.
Mr Doyle said people who travelled to the regional city for cultural experiences would generally stay overnight to view the exhibition.
"Overnights arts travellers stay longer and spend more when they go for an arts experience," he said.
Mr Doyle said during the gallery's previous exhibition, Robert Martiensen: The Secret, local retailers recorded a weekly turn-over increase of 300 per cent. Martiensen, a reclusive retired mathematics teacher from rural South Australia, had secretly created more than 7000 works before his death in 2007.
Mr Doyle said the council expected to see a minimum of 40,000 visitors attend the baroque exhibition, which had elevated the gallery to have a national presence. He said this created a pathway to build a new gallery in Hamilton.
Hamilton Gallery director Joshua White said the region's economy was boosted during the sold out opening night which was followed by a booked out symposium on the Saturday.
"We had people who were calling us to help them with accommodation," Mr White said.
"Some of the restaurants were booked out.
"The event isn't just great because people are coming to the gallery, they're eating out, drinking coffee and going to the shops. It really impacts the growth of the town."
Mr White said the success of the Martiensen exhibition showed the positive impact an exhibition could have on local businesses.
"With Emerging from Darkness we anticipate a significantly higher number of visitors coming to our region for a period of close to five months," he said.
"This will undoubtedly boost the local economy and provide many opportunities for businesses to thrive."
