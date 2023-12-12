Low vacancy rates, high prices: Warrnambool's brutal rental market

A rise in the number of local rental properties hasn't made any difference to Warrnambool's cutthroat rental market, with vacancies near record lows and prices higher than ever.
The latest data from real estate analysts PropTrack showed the vacancy rate across south-west Victoria sitting at 0.65 per cent in November, a 0.06 percentage point improvement from three months ago and 0.05 point change from this time last year.
But Ray White Warrnambool business development manager Brooke West said things were much tougher in Warrnambool.
"The rental market is incredibly tight," Ms West said. "Most of the time we have been hovering at a vacancy rate of between 0 per cent and 0.1 per cent."
Ms West said rental properties were so hotly sought-after that they could hardly keep them on the market long enough to get all the necessary checks and paperwork done.
"It's important to give landlords time to properly assess applications and allow for cases where people have applied for multiple properties and get approved for more than one and have to pull out of another, which can mess the process around," she said.
"So we generally like to allow around 28 days on the market. Right now the average time on market is 10 days, everyone is just taking the property as soon as they're offered it."
Ms West said it was relentless right now.
"Landlords this time of year really want to get the ball rolling and have their property leased prior to the New Year," she said.
"As soon as a listing goes up you have to book an inspection and get an application in immediately, and then be ready to accept or provide any additional info as soon as possible."
Ms West said the amount of stock available in Warrnambool had increased slightly in recent months, but it hadn't made things easier for renters.
"There was a time when there were fewer than 10 properties on the market at any one time. Now its up to anywhere between 25 and 40, so there's more stock but at the same time there's just so much demand," she said.
"It's as competitive as it's ever been. We just can't cater for all the people."
Ms West said if there were two groups hit hardest by the rental demand it was young people and single parents.
"At the moment you have to be able to get approved and make a decision very, very quickly. It means young people, who find it harder to get approved, often take a long time to get a property," she said.
But young people are also struggling to compete against more seasoned renters.
"Given there are so many applications coming in for any one property, it really depends on the quality of your references and your rental history, plus of course your income. If you've got those things you're going to go to the top of the pile," Ms West said.
"That hurts young people and means they're often searching for a lot longer, going for as many places as possible and taking whatever they can get."
She said single parents and single income households also found it more difficult to nab a rental.
"You could say it's harder for them just because that single income is seen as less stable than a dual income for the landlord," she said.
But Ms West said young people and single parents weren't just competing with more affluent renters, they were also battling major local employers.
"There is also a lot of companies in the market finding accommodation for workers," she said.
"Those organisations can offer the payment stability, plus a cleaner and yard maintenance, all of which is very attractive to a landlord. So that pushes a lot of people out as well."
Ms West said while interest rate rises had directly hit mortgage holders, they had started to punish renters too.
"Prices across Warrnambool have definitely risen as interest rates have gone up," she said.
"Landlords are putting up rents in order to compensate for those extra interest costs."
The average weekly rent in Warrnambool has just hit $500 per week, a $50 per week increase on the same time last year and $100 more than the same time in 2021. That means the average renter is having to find more than $5000 extra dollars per year than in 2021.
It reinforces figures released in July by social researchers SGS Economics & Planning showing renting in Warrnambool was more difficult than it had been in a decade, with the average low income household sitting on the brink of housing stress.
Meanwhile, research released in September from the Victorian Council of Social Service showed more than 12,000 south-west residents were in economic distress, with more than 4000 people in Warrnambool alone.
Ms West said the state of the rental market wouldn't make it any easier in the short term, with price rises already forcing renters out of their homes.
"Landlords are definitely exercising their right to put increases in place in the price of their properties," she said.
"That has seen some great tenants forced to leave because landlords have had to put up that rent. Especially some of those who had been looked after through COVID, but the landlord decided they couldn't keep the rent at that rate."
It's possible more will be forced out before the market eases, if it eases.
"I think it's more a question of how high things will go," Ms West said.
