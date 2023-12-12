Heritage-listed site to host community for the first time in half a century

A restored heritage-listed site in the south-west will host its first community event in more than 50 years.
The Port Fairy Twilight Market will be held at the 1890s-era railway goods shed on Railway Place on Friday, December 15, 2023 from 4pm to 7.30pm.
The building has laid dormant and fallen into disrepair since the closing of the railway line to Port Fairy in the late 1970s.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said it was great for the building to be at a stage where it could be used by the community.
"It's heritage-listed so the process to get it to this point was long but it was important to meet all those requirements to preserve the shed's history," Cr Smith said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the Port Fairy Community Market make use of the space on Friday and across the summer."
Cr Smith said the council's next step was to undertake a consultation process with the community, heritage advisors and other stakeholders to investigate options for the future use of the shed.
He said the ideas and visions established throughout the process to secure support and funding would guide the future design and delivery of the project.
"I'm looking forward to hearing the communities' ideas as we start an exciting new chapter in the goods shed's story," Cr Smith said.
The restoration came at a cost of $443,000, which included $220,000 from the federal government and a contribution from council.
The external restoration included replacing wall cladding, spouting and repairing original roller doors, painting and repairs to the timber platform.
Where possible, materials were repaired like for like, with some fixtures specially made in Queensland and specially milled timber.
They even had to get galvanised screws specially made to replicate the historic ones that had rusted away.
