The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Heritage-listed site to host community for the first time in half a century

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
December 12 2023 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Damian Gleeson, Senator Raff Ciccone and councillor Karen Foster at the opening of the restored railway goods shed in Port Fairy in October 2023. Picture by Katrina Lovell
Councillor Damian Gleeson, Senator Raff Ciccone and councillor Karen Foster at the opening of the restored railway goods shed in Port Fairy in October 2023. Picture by Katrina Lovell

A restored heritage-listed site in the south-west will host its first community event in more than 50 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.