2023 Review: Wunta put on hold again as future remains clouded

When the Wunta Fiesta committee started planning the 2024 event, enthusiasm and hope would have been high.
But by December 2023, the call had been made to cancel the latest instalment of Wunta.
It was the latest stop-off on what has been a tumultuous history for the festival.
The event grew in popularity during the late 1980s and early 1990s, with music, food, beverages and novelty events at the heart of the three days of action.
But once again, the new century brought with it a sped-up lifestyle, an aging volunteer population and rising operation costs.
Wunta continued to match on, but the challenges kept coming, including wet weather the last two times the event was held in full.
COVID restrictions put an end to 2021-22, while a lack of volunteers meant 2023 did not go ahead.
A new committee was in place to take on 2024, but a statement issued in December declared the decision to cancel was made for the "long-term sustainability of the festival".
The festival committee has pledged to make a comeback in 2025.
Time will tell as to whether the event has stalled too long and the appetite for Wunta has vanished, or if the Warrnambool community are keen to support a reboot of an old favourite.
