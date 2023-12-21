2023 Review: Referendum gets a no but cool heads prevail

It had been 24 years since the Australian people were called on to vote in a referendum.
Like the failed 1999 push for Australia to become a republic, the 2023 referendum to constitutionally enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament caused debate, and at times division.
And like its predecessor, the motion for change was defeated.
The result was not a jaw-dropping surprise, as with most referendums, both sides went in with a fighting chance.
But it was the margin that provided the shock factor, with the ACT the only state or territory to vote yes.
Overall, only 39.94 per cent of the Australian electorate voted yes.
Kirrae Whurrong elder Uncle Lenny Clarke was gracious, but determined, in defeat.
"There is a very strong goodwill in this community," Mr Clarke said.
"We are a well-organised group who know what we want and we will keep on fighting."
A friend of Mr Clarke and veteran Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas was in a more celebratory mood after the results came.
"How good is that? Well done to all Australians," the no-voting Cr Doukas said.
"From here it'll be business as usual."
A pleasing thing to come from the referendum was that Australians on both sides of any issue respect a good debate and a democratic vote, with no civil unrest rising after the result.
