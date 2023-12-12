Council to consider euthanising dangerous dog found at large in street

Glenelg Shire Council will consider whether a dangerous dog will be euthanised after its owner was convicted of failing to control it in public.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Dylan Robertson's dog, which was previously declared dangerous by the council, was found at large in Portland's Garden Street on October 31, 2023, at 1.40pm.
The dog was not fitted with a muzzle or under the control of Robertson, and was subsequently impounded.
Robertson pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court on December 12 to offences under the Domestic Animals Act.
The court heard it was the second time the dog had been at large since its declaration.
A dangerous dog is declared by councils after it has bitten or attacked a person or animal, causing serious injury or death.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said Robertson was also issued a warning on July 1 after the dog rushed towards a random person in the Portland area.
The dog was not muzzled or on a lead, he said.
A prosecutor told the court if Robertson was convicted the council would consider having the dog euthanised.
He also sought about $450 in pound fees from the dog owner, which was granted.
Robertson was fined $1250 with conviction, meaning the dog could be put down.
He told the court he would prefer that did not occur.
Portland continues to push for the title of dog attack capital of Victoria with more dangerous dog cases in court, resulting in orders and fines.
In November the court heard a Portland couple were too afraid to have their grandchildren visit after a woman was mauled by a German Shepherd dog during a routine walk to the mailbox.
Later that month the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier was fined and the dog bit another bull terrier, as well as a boy and his Jack Russell named Scooter.
A council spokesman previously encouraged owners of all pets to be responsible, know where their pets were at all times and comply with the relevant laws - to register their animals with council and keep dogs in enclosed areas on their property.
"Council records indicate that the reports for dog attacks have been consistent over both 2022 and 2023," he said.
"Recorded dog attacks range from a dog rush to an attack on livestock, persons and/or another animal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.