The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Council to consider euthanising dangerous dog found at large in street

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 12 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council to consider euthanising dangerous dog found at large in street
Council to consider euthanising dangerous dog found at large in street

Glenelg Shire Council will consider whether a dangerous dog will be euthanised after its owner was convicted of failing to control it in public.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.