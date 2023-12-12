American ready for first-time assault on Aussie sprintcar schedule

An emerging American sprintcar driver is excited to get his first taste of the Australian racing scene this summer.
Driver Justin Peck will link up with Geelong-based team owner Domain Ramsay to run the USA number two sprintcar during the 2023-24 season.
The Indiana native, who recently signed a contract to compete full time in the 2024 High Limit Racing Sprintcar Series, will run at least nine shows when he arrives in Australia after Christmas, including The Flying Horse 2024 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Warrnambool's Premier Speedway on January 19-21.
Peck, 25, said he was looking forward to teaming up with Ramsay, with the classic a "big draw card" for Americans to come to Australia.
"Domain asked me if I wanted to come and do just the classic or more and I told him I'm coming to race so let's do as much as we can fit into the schedule before my season starts in February," Peck said.
The 25-year-old finished runner-up in the 2022 All Star Circuit of Champions tour, after taking out the 2022 Ohio Speedweek.
This year, he picked his races - up to 80 - with his second quickest qualifying time at the 2023 Knoxville Nationals a highlight along with a win in August on the High Limit Racing Sprintcar Series.
Ramsay said he was excited at the opportunity to host one of America's rising talents this summer.
"I've watched Justin a lot and he's quick, he's extremely talented at the wheel of a sprintcar and I know he's a great guy," Ramsay said
"I know we'll have some fun with him so we're excited for Christmas to come and then we can get straight into it."
Peck's first show is scheduled at Simpson on December 27, with the team hoping to lease a 360ci motor to add more dates to the schedule.
