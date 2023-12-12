Extra paramedics on call from Port Fairy to Port Campbell for busy summer

Ambulance Victoria will flood south-west Victoria with extra resources and paramedics from Christmas in anticipation of a hot and hectic summer period.
There will be more hands on deck throughout the region, including extra highly trained Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) personnel and Advanced Life Support (ALS) crews.
AV Barwon Southwest acting regional director clinical operations Jessica McGowan said the surge staff would be essential as tourists poured into the south-west, where small towns like Port Fairy could quadruple in size.
"Our region is host to a number of events over the holiday period and with a lot of our small towns being popular summer holiday destinations our crews are prepared for the influx of people across our communities," Ms McGowan said.
"We work hard to ensure we can continue to provide best care and timely responses to those who need us during these busy periods."
Ms McGowan said the likelihood of a hot summer added to the risk of emergency health incidents throughout the region. She said people should never leave children in cars unattended, party responsibly by looking out for their friends, and only swim at patrolled beaches.
"Remember to stay hydrated and drink water regularly throughout the day," she said.
"Avoid being outside during the hottest time of the day and keep cool by using air conditioning and fans whenever possible.
"Heat can cause serious illnesses including heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke."
Heat stroke is fatal in up to 80 per cent of cases but is entirely preventable.
The tourist influx regularly makes the summer peak the region's busiest time of the year, with Warrnambool Base Hospital also ensuring it has the staff needed to meet the demand.
A spokesperson for South West Healthcare said people could see how busy the Warrnambool emergency department was in real time on the SWH website. They said unlike in 2022, the hospital's elective surgeries would be continuing throughout the Christmas and New Year break in an effort to keep attacking the backlog of demand.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic Warrnambool has received a range of other resources to help people needing medical care avoid waiting to be seen in the ED.
The Victorian Virtual ED can now be accessed from a patient's living room, giving people quick access to emergency nurses and doctors from the comfort of their homes.
In a physical emergency department non-urgent patients are pushed to the back of the queue and sometimes have to wait for hours to be seen, but in the VVED it usually takes less than 15 minutes to be assessed by a nurse and another 15 to see a specialist emergency doctor.
The Warrnambool and Camperdown hospitals have also launched telehealth booths in their own waiting rooms where people can access the VVED.
The VVED can be used to get scripts for medication, or referrals for specialists and pathology.
In June 2023 Warrnambool also got a Priority Primary Care Centre, to treat patients with urgent issues that didn't require a trip to the ED. The centre is there for people with respiratory issues, minor infections, cuts and burns, and anyone needing pathology or imaging services.
The centre's usual hours are 10am-9pm, Monday to Friday, 9am-7pm, Saturday and Sunday, and 9am-5pm on public holidays.
