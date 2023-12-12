The Standard
Extra paramedics on call from Port Fairy to Port Campbell for busy summer

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
December 12 2023 - 1:12pm
Ambulance Victoria is sending resources to the south-west and putting extra paramedics on duty as it anticipates a surge in demand over summer.
Ambulance Victoria will flood south-west Victoria with extra resources and paramedics from Christmas in anticipation of a hot and hectic summer period.

