The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South-west shire begins rolling out its $9 million road repair program

JG
By Jessica Greenan
December 12 2023 - 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire Council has begun repairing about 66 kilometres of its roads as part of a $9.45m investment.
Corangamite Shire Council has begun repairing about 66 kilometres of its roads as part of a $9.45m investment.

The wheels are turning on one south-west shire's $9.45 million road repair program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.