South-west shire begins rolling out its $9 million road repair program

The wheels are turning on one south-west shire's $9.45 million road repair program.
About 66 kilometres of Corangamite Shire Council-managed roads are expected to be re-sealed in 2023-2024, about seven per cent of its total network.
Director of works and services Brooke Love said the organisation had already completed a one-kilometre rehabilitation of both Vite Vite Road in Derrinallum and Castle Carey Road in Boorcan.
"Our crews have just about completed a 1.6 kilometre rehab job in Sisters Noorat Road, Noorat and a 700-metre job in Chocolyn Settlement Road, Chocolyn, and are about to start a rehab on Old Geelong Road," she said.
"Other major rehabilitation projects in the current capital works program include works on Wiridgil and Glenfyne Brucknell roads."
Ms Love said the council maintained 914 kilometres of sealed local roads which needed regular repairs to stop water from getting in and weakening the underlying pavement.
"The new surface has a lifespan of about 15 years but all of our local roads are resurfaced well before their use-by date," she said.
A condition assessment in 2020 found 99 per cent of the shire's local sealed roads were in adequate condition. The council will again collect road condition data in the new year.
Mayor Kate Makin said the shire was working in conjunction with its neighbouring council.
"For the past eight years we have cooperated with Warrnambool City Council to share resources and have both our annual sealing programs done under one contract," she said.
"This has been more efficient and reduced costs for both councils.
"The contractor will source accommodation, meals and fuel locally for their crews during the works which will have flow-on benefits for our local economy."
The shire contributes the majority - $2,139,404 - of the total contract cost. As it's $39,596 under budget, the savings will be used for other road maintenance activities.
Some of the other major road repairs scheduled include Majestic Drive from Timboon-Colac Road, Cobden-South Ecklin Road and Cundare-Duverney Road.
