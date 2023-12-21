2023 Review: It's show time as favourite keeps coming back

If one occupation could claim to be the poster boy for resilience, surely it is the humble farmer.
As the poem goes "through drought and flooding rain," this hardy bunch wade through the extremes to find a way to feed the country.
The one big showcase through history for the farming community has been the annual agricultural show.
This iconic institution has suffered a major decline in the 21st century, but with determined rural communities at the fore, green shoots are again started to emerge.
The two biggest shows in the south-west, Warrnambool and Noorat, were spectacular successes in 2023.
Noorat's authenticity as an agricultural show takes you back in time, a journey so many still crave, as evident by the thousands and thousands that turned out.
The Warrnambool Show had been written off by some as a spent force, but in recent years momentum has been growing.
In 2023, the weather gave the show the luck it deserved and the hard work of the committee was rewarded as a huge crowd filed through the gate to prove there is plenty of life in the old girl yet.
