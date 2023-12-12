Iconic site with 360-degree views of Warrnambool up for sale

A water tank towering over South Warrnambool could be knocked down as a historical site in the city goes up for sale.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
More than 6000 square-metres of land at the former Warrnambool Woollen Mill site is being sold through an expressions of interest process.
Since developers Ron and Craig Patterson purchased the land in 2004, 63 homes have been built between Roxburgh Court and Jedburgh Way.
The first owner, since settlement went through in 2007, moved into their home in January 2009.
The section of the site now up for sale is known by its developers as the cliff top land, which has a sharp eight to 10 metre drop over the edge above Roxburgh Court.
Craig said the water tank, which was not heritage-listed, was within the parcel of land that would be sold.
"The water tank had water fed to it up from the Merri River and it added to the water pressure of the factory and the fire pipe services protecting the factory," he said.
"Next to the water tank up top is a large water storage concrete structure which is mainly underground.
"In the house below the tank, 25 Roxburgh Court, we have retained the old pipes and dials and valves and stuff which directed the water from the tank around the factory and aided pumping the water up there from the river. The dials are in part of a house."
Craig said some people liked the tank, while others didn't.
"It will be interesting what the next owner does with the tank," he said.
"It would make a cool cubby house for some lucky child."
Craig said the factory dated back to the 1880s when it was a cannery that exported tinned meat.
"After that the town got together and investors bought shares in starting a mill which opened in 1909," he said.
Craig said the clifftop land was created when the investors needed to expand the factory.
"They cut the hill away to make more flat land," he said.
Craig said the factory was sold as 10-acres of land with a six-acre factory on it.
"The last new building was the Dreamspun building, which was built in the early 1970s," he said.
"We would like to especially make note that, yes, while the development is of houses and so on, the community of people who live in The Mill now is the thing that gives us most satisfaction.
"I don't know how many other developments have a communal website that the residents made about the site."
Craig said another special thing was that an Anzac Day service, which runs on April 25, was held on the site each year at the old factory war memorial.
He said 35 employees served across two wars and seven people lost their lives.
Craig said multiple generations of families worked their entire careers at the mill.
He said the site was built between Warrnambool train station and the harbour breakwater, which had its own platform, as well as cricket, bowls and basketball teams. Craig said Fletcher Jones was on the board of the mill.
First National Real Estate Warrnambool director Christine Steere said the site was special.
"South Warrnambool is highly sought out anyway, it's quite the hotspot," she said.
"It's got 360-degree views and you're un-compromised with no-one building next to you."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.