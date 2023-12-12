GHB vials found in stolen car after driver yelled at plain-clothed police

Vials of GHB were seized from a stolen car after the driver stopped in the middle of the Henty Highway and screamed at plain-clothed police.
Hamilton's Justin Eastman, 38, pleaded guilty to drug offences in Portland Magistrate's Court on December 12, 2023, and was placed on a correction order with 150 hours of unpaid work.
The court heard he was a passenger in a stolen Nissan X-TRAIL driven by his friend and co-accused Johnny King on August 28, 2023.
The car, worth $15,000, had the wrong registration plates attached when it was seen by police near the Henty Highway and Pennys Road, at Bolwarra.
Eastman is not accused of stealing the vehicle.
The court heard the police conducting static duties in an unmarked car started following the Nissan.
King, who held a disqualified licence, leaned out the window, waved his arms around and yelled at the officers, who at that stage he did not realise were police.
He then accelerated before stopping in the middle of a south-bound lane.
The officers exited the car and announced themselves. They were wearing plain clothes but police ballistic vests.
A search of the car located a camouflage-coloured bag in the back where Eastman was seated.
The bag contained three vials of GHB.
Another vial of GHB was found in the boot of the car, concealed inside a yellow gas canister.
The total weight of the drugs was about 145ml - two-and-a-half times the amount considered a traffickable quantity.
Police had at that time raised concerns about a spike in GHB-related overdoses and crimes in the south-west.
Eastman also pleaded guilty to refusing a preliminary breath test in 2020.
The court heard the man was previously jailed for 10 months for drug trafficking in the Bendigo area.
His lawyer Ian Pugh said that occurred in the context of Eastman selling drugs to feed his own drug addiction.
He urged the court to consider the need for rehabilitation, which he said would benefit both his client and the wider community.
Mr Pugh said Eastman had suffered significant childhood trauma and had trouble engaging with mental health supports, but was now at a point where he acknowledged he needed help.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said drug trafficking was a considerable problem that had "so many impacts".
"In this case it's by virtue of you having a traffickable quantity, nothing more, but the message remains the same," he said.
"You don't traffic in drugs, don't associate with drugs that put you at risk and nor should you consume them."
The magistrate ordered Eastman to undergo mental health treatment and rehabilitation for drug abuse.
The correction order will run for 18 months.
