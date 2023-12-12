Region 'overwhelmingly supportive' of local voice for climate change action

Environmental-minded bodies across the region "overwhelmingly" want a voice for tackling climate change, a new report shows.
The establishment of a local network to be a voice for policy and climate change projects is top of mind, a study of 24 key stakeholders from each of the five south-west local government areas has found.
It comes after Leadership Great South Coast conducted its Community Climate Network Scoping Project which surveyed key stakeholders from industry, civil society, education and research and local and state government.
Project Lead Cate Corbet said the survey process - sparked from a realisation there was no coordinating, independent community body in the region focused on uniting the community in taking climate action - was "comprehensive".
"Our project involved a comprehensive engagement process, reaching across the Great South Coast, identifying key stakeholders to be consulted about existing climate-focused activity and future opportunities for collaboration across the community," she said.
"Furthermore, stakeholders were given the opportunity to provide recommendations regarding the establishment and potential governance approaches of such a community collaboration.
"We found there was overwhelming support from key stakeholders for a new body that could encourage community engagement, amplify and support community voices and advocate to the government."
Ms Corbet said the project would soon focus on bringing regional stakeholders together to create the desired network.
