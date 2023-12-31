Best of the best: The division one cricketers leading the charge

As Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one cricket grinds to a halt over the Christmas-New Year break, with a return to action on Saturday, January 6, it's time to take a look at who is excelling on an individual level.
The Standard takes a look at some of the contenders for the coveted division one WDCA player of the year award so far, based off a 3-2-1 voting system in each match.
By the numbers:
The premiership-winning Creeker has been instrumental in the division one side's position as a flag threat, providing a dominant presence with bat and ball and will be among the vote-getters.
Britten, who has been hailed a genuine all-rounder, has led the bowling attack superbly, often taking early wickets to put the opposition on the back foot.
The right-armer's batting has significantly improved and he has played some match-winning cameos in the middle-to-late order at a good clip.
By the numbers:
What a first half of the season for the Englishman who has been at the cornerstone of the Pirates' success so far.
The all-rounder started the season in the lower order but has relished moving to the top of the batting order and has also been dominant as a new-ball seam bowler who bowls frequent maidens which are golden in one-day cricket.
Others such as captain-coach Alastair Templeton and Alex Jennings will be the ones who could pinch votes but the import will poll strongly in the first half of the season and if his form continues will be one of the leading contenders.
By the numbers:
The reigning premiers haven't quite been at their best but the champion batter has not let his standards drop even slightly after his memorable and defining century in last year's grand final.
Consistency has been at the forefront of Williams' exploits opening the batting for the Factory, while with the ball he's always good for a wicket and ties up an end with his left-arm spin better than anyone.
Not many will take votes away from him with his all-round ability with bat and ball standing out and even in a few early losses he should poll some votes.
By the numbers:
The Gator off-spinner's emergence as arguably the top bowler in the association has been staggering and his first half of the season has been dominant.
No bowler in division one has the ability to turn games so quickly and when the pressure is at its hottest late in an innings, making him a genuine match-winner.
In a bowling outfit beaming with top-quality spinners, the veteran will be crucial in the longer format and be tasked with an important wicket-taking role while working closely with Rommel Shahzad and Shiv Kumara.
By the numbers:
The Eels captain has been outstanding with bat and slapped a blistering 145 against Dennington to be among the leading players of the competition so far.
The left-hander has an ability to put on the pressure to the opposition right from ball one and rarely gets bogged down, making him a serious threat.
Not as prolific with ball in hand this year so far but is an excellent bowler who can take wickets and will be vital in the longer format.
By the numbers:
While the impressive off-spinning all-rounder's numbers are not as dominant as some others, his influence has been prolific with bat and ball.
Plays a vital role in the Raiders' side and has provided some match-turning performances in winning causes which will undoubtedly capture the attention of the umpires.
He'll be one to watch when it comes to 80-over cricket after Christmas where he will bowl longer spells and look to construct an innings with the bat.
By the numbers:
The Panthers' division one captain has returned to his very best this season and enjoyed a dominant start with the bat.
The hard-hitting middle-order batter has been a pivotal reason why his side is at the pointy-end of the ladder and is a proven vote-getter after winning the top individual award in 2021-22.
Threlfall, with his ability to bat anywhere in the order, is going to be a hard man to stop after Christmas with more opportunities to build a longer innings in the return of red-ball cricket.
