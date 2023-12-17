From Penshurst farm to AFLW draft prospect, Jess 'just wants to play footy'

Jessica Rentsch isn't someone who does things halfheartedly.
Finding her passion for football at an early age, the teenager from Penshurst - a rural Victorian town with a population of less than 700 - has pursued her dream of playing at the highest level with energy, fearlessness and unwavering determination.
On Monday night, the 18-year-old's dream is within touching distance, hoping to hear her name called out in the 2023 AFLW draft.
Encouraged by mum Nicole and dad Alaister to "put all your heart and soul into something you're passionate about", it's exactly what Jess has done.
"It's either 110 per cent or she won't do it," Nicole said of her daughter. "She's very driven like that."
It's the same for each of Jess' three siblings, with older sister Jade, 22, studying in Western Australia, brother Duncan, 20, living in Hamilton - his 2023 Hampden league season derailed by an ACL injury - and younger brother Cooper, 16, now trialling for GWV Rebels selection.
"We've encouraged our kids to spread their wings, their mum (Nicole) has been really good with that, making them independent as quick as you can," Alaister said.
Jess' decision to board at Ballarat Grammar for Year 12 is an example of this, as she worked hard to balance school work with GWV Rebels and representative football, often waking up early to make sure homework was done.
"The decision to move to Ballarat came from her... and she knows she made the right one," Nicole said.
"It had nothing to do with us, she thought 'I'd get more out of it if I move to Ballarat'.
This sense of independence is why Jess is unafraid of getting picked in the draft by interstate clubs, with players nominating either nationally or in their home state.
She just wants to play football.
The teenager has family in Perth - mum Nicole grew up in Western Australia - and Adelaide, and while she doesn't know anyone in Sydney and Brisbane, she said playing for a club such as GWS Giants would be "a dream" considering she has supported the club since she was young.
Though AFLW football remains a part-time job compared to their AFL counterparts, Jess insists she wanted to mirror the boys' draft experience - with those players only able to nominate nationally.
"I asked her if you had a choice of playing for a team, who would you want to play for and she goes 'Mum, I just want to play footy and if I get the opportunity to get drafted, they'll decide where I go'," Nicole said.
Growing up on a fourth generation family sheep farm in Penshurst, football was part of Jess' life early on.
Kicking the football in the backyard with her siblings - even sister Jade, who was the 'netballer of the family' - was all too common for Jess.
"The boys and I are really competitive, obviously I'm whack in the middle of them," Jess said.
"There were always holes in the walls, playing in the hallway, getting yelled at 'take it outside'."
Nicole said her children "weren't ones to sit on the couch", often pausing movies to go outside and kick the footy.
"Plenty of times they came in bruised or battered," she said.
Jess' ability to compete with her brothers served her well when she joined Penshurst Football Netball Club.
Starting Auskick at five, she then played alongside the boys from under 12s onwards, her experiences in those teams ultimately happy ones.
"This club is probably the reason I fell in love with the sport," Jess said.
"They all got around me, I was treated like one of the boys, it wasn't like 'go easy on Jess'."
One memory sticks out in Jess' mind.
"I have a vivid memory of playing at Hawkesdale-Macarthur and I tackled this one bloke right in front of the coaches box and the (Penshurst) captain and vice at the time - Oscar and Aaron - they came up and were like, 'yeah Jess!'
"It was the best time. Playing with the boys, I'm not scared of anything."
Jess is confident she would have stayed playing alongside the boys if not for age restrictions.
But instead of a five minutes drive to Penshurst's home ground, it became 30 minutes to Hamilton Kangaroos to join their youth girls team, where at 15, she took out league best and fairest honours. The following year, due to lack of numbers at Hamilton, she made the three-hour round trip to play for Portland, where she defended her league best and fairest crown.
Though not convenient, the family made the road trips fun.
"There was always an enjoyment, there was never like 'urgh, we're going to the footy'," Nicole said. "It was fun and we'd have the music going - a pump up session."
For Jess, pursuing football further was her goal.
It's why stepping into the GWV Rebels program, and earning representative opportunities with Vic Country and the AFLW academy, has had a profound impact.
"To come from such a rural town to even be noticed, I was super lucky and to be able to take it to one of the highest standards of footy you can at my age, I was really happy with that," she said.
"They (players) all want to be in the same position as you, you're all fighting against each other but also working together.
"I'm so grateful for those experiences, the academy games, playing at AFLW ovals, it's really surreal, to be like 'wow, I wonder who else has walked through these doors'."
A freak accident playing in an exhibition game in her bottom-age year saw Jess sidelined for months with a broken leg, which was initially feared as an ACL injury.
It meant coming into her all-important draft year, Jess didn't have much of a pre-season behind her.
Undeterred and with that same sense of self-drive and motivation to get the best out of herself, Jess - a versatile footballer who can play various positions - attacked her training to ultimately return in round one of the Coates Talent League.
Taking on co-captaincy for the Rebels, she aimed to lead from the front, though knew how to build camaraderie with banter, and often assuming a hype-up role before games.
But when it came time to focus on the task in front of them, Jess was all in.
"I'd be sprinting in training, I was never halfhearted, I was there trying to improve," she said.
"That was the one thing I was focused on every training, trying to get the most out of the training because in reality I didn't get much of a pre-season so I needed to get the most out of my training trying to get my fitness back.
"I'd be sprinting to the cone, and when we'd finish and go and get a drink, I'd say 'girls, let's sprint to the line, we're not just walking, we won't take the easy road'."
With Jess a clear standout playing football in the south-west, dad Alaister remembers the game - a 2022 Rebels' fixture against the Bendigo Pioneers - when he first knew his daughter could make it at a higher level.
"She had snippets of good play but there was this one passage where a girl had got the ball and Jess had tackled her, who had hand-balled it to another girl so Jess picked her up, tackled her and ran to the other girl who fumbled a bit, tackled her, received the free kick and then got it forward and they got a goal.
"It was the second efforts and reward for that, and I was sitting with a family friend in the crowd and he just looked at me and said 'yeah, I reckon your daughter's got it'.
Expectation has grown around Jess leading into this year's AFLW draft. She's the most talked-up prospect at the GWV Rebels, with her place in the Vic Country and AFLW academy teams undoubtedly lifting her profile.
It's a tough place for any teen to be in when getting drafted isn't guaranteed.
Asked how she had dealt with that pressure, Jess revealed her decision at the beginning of 2023 to not read anything written about herself while relying only on advice from her trusted circle of family and coaches when decisions needed to be made.
"I'll follow it (media), but if I see my name I'll skip past it," she said. "At the start, I'd be like 'did you see this', but then I was like 'no it's so bad'.
"You kind of get in your head a bit.
"I strive for perfection even though it's not attainable.
"There was one stage where I did get a bit overwhelmed."
She remembers one match when she was told of a scout's attendance, and having suffered a minor hamstring injury at training that week, felt the pressure to perform when she wasn't at her best.
But a decision to re-focus on what made her love the game in the first place got her back to playing her best football.
"Just forgetting about everything else and playing because I love it instead of playing for other people," she said. "I'm playing for yourself."
Jess' final GWV Rebels appearance in September epitomised her regained sense of freedom on the football field - she racked up 27 disposals, 11 inside 50s and three goals in a win - with mum Nicole exclaiming it was the best game she'd ever seen her daughter play.
"For me, that was amazing to watch, the best game," she said. "Seeing how she used to play here (at Penshurst) to finally see her go out for her last bang was amazing.
"That's the Jess I know, just going out there and playing the footy she knows and it showed.
"The games she was in her own head, you could see it.
"Our motto is 'see ball, get ball, have fun' and we kept saying that to her."
Whatever happens on Monday night, what's for certain is Jess will be ready to put everything she has into succeeding at the highest level.
