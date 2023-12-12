The qualities which make this south-west draft prospect suited to the AFLW

Jessica Rentsch's speed and intensity to impact with or without the ball has caught the eyes of AFLW recruiters, according to GWV Rebels girls coach Sally Riley.
Riley confirmed the Penshurst teenager has had interest from multiple clubs in the lead up to the 2023 AFLW draft on Monday, December 18, with her speed, aggression, tackle intensity and ability to break lines focal points to her game.
"Anyone who knows her, she's so competitive and driven and her intensity in running, drills, in training and on game day, it's elite," Riley said of the 18-year-old.
"Her ability to grow from that initially eye-catching player, to then becoming more consistent throughout the year, has put her in really good stead."
Riley believed Rentsch's football qualities would suit the evolving AFLW competition.
"With the AFLW, the game is getting that fast and her strengths are suited for that level, to be someone who can keep up with the pace of the game but then to impact with her intensity, is why she's a potential to get drafted," she said.
"Whether she's got the ball or not, she's got the ability to impact games."
Riley - a former AFLW player who went in the inaugural draft in 2016 - said Rentsch had done everything possible to put herself in the position to get drafted.
"Australian Academy, Vic Country... but it comes down to what type of player and what role the clubs need (to fill)," Riley said.
"I'm so nervous because you just never know.
"All going well, hopefully she's drafted on Monday.
"We've said to her, 'you've done your absolute best regardless of what the outcome is - come Monday night, you can say you've done your absolutely all and made the most of every opportunity'."
It's the second year the draft encompasses a full 18-team competition, with players able to nominate either their home state or nationally.
Riley believed Rentsch's decision to nominate nationally was "a great move".
"Rentschy was always going to go national," Riley said. "It's an individual decision, a family decision but in her eyes, she aims to play AFL at the highest level and by nominating national, it increases her chances.
"She's grown up down in Penshurst, doing boarding school (in Ballarat) this year, so regardless, wherever she's drafted she has to leave home so that was a bit of her mentality, even moving to Melbourne will feel like interstate compared to the farm back home."
