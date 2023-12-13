Teen's lofty pool dreams after swimming helped eating disorder recovery

Swimming has undoubtedly changed Charli Dobeson's life for the better.
The 19-year-old Koroit resident first took up the sport two years ago as a way to help recover from anorexia and hasn't looked back.
Her mental and physical health have been transformed, while such is her ability in the pool she has her sights set on qualifying for the 2028 Olympics.
"It's a form of therapy, mental and physical," Dobeson told The Standard.
"There's nothing quite like being in the water when you dive in, you can't hear anything, it puts your body at ease... I just think if I've found a passion in it I may as well pursue it until I can't."
Dobeson, who lived in New Zealand until she was three and moved from the Macedon Ranges to Koroit with her family five years ago, started competitively swimming in July this year and trains six days a week at Aquazone, combined with gym work.
Butterfly, a stroke she learned in April, is her strength and she is determined to reduce her 50-metre time to 27 seconds with the help of coach Simon Joscelyne.
She currently swims the distance at training in 29 seconds - 15 seconds quicker than she could in April.
She has been competing in masters events for Powerpoints club in Melbourne and, along with three teammates, broke the record for the women 120-159 (combined age) 100-metre medley relay at the Masters Swimming Victoria Short Course Relay Championships in October with a time of 59.56 seconds.
Dobeson admitted she was a "hopeless swimmer" as a child because she found it difficult.
Everything changed in 2021 when her dad recommended she try swimming to help her deal with her anorexia.
"I was doing the whole eating absolutely almost nothing and exercising and exercising," she said.
"And I think Mum and Dad had probably talked (among) themselves to say look 'if she just gets in the water, it's still exercise but probably not as strenuous on her body as the likes of running' which is what I was doing at the time.
"I gave it a go and I just loved it. And as a result I started getting better and undertook some treatments myself. I was getting better and better at swimming and because I liked the swimming I actually had to eat more in order to do what I liked doing so the two worked really well hand in hand there."
Just after she started swimming, Dobeson's eating disorder was so serious she moved to Geelong with her mother for eight months during the pandemic for better access to treatment.
"It got to the point where the doctor said to me 'you actually need to start eating food or you're going to die'," she said.
"Because my liver was failing, my kidney was failing and it was time for me to wake up and get past it which is easier said than done."
The teenager said anorexia still impacted her but she had learned how to manage it with the help of swimming.
"It's something that I still think about without a doubt," she said. "If someone gives me a massive donut I'll eat three-quarters of it but for some reason I feel really weird if I eat the whole thing. That's probably about it.
"Other than that I eat well enough every day, enough to support and fuel my body and I have to do that in order to swim the way I do. I think obviously it's always going to be there. I've actually had a friend who is a part of the swimming club that I'm a part of and she's had anorexia as well - we both agreed you still have it up there mentally but you just don't let the thoughts win, that's the difference.
"...I still have days where I struggle, everyone does. I'm just a lot more on top of everything that was once really affecting me."
In the pool, Dobeson is focused on excelling at the 2024 Victorian Sprint Championships in January before the masters nationals in Darwin in May.
Masters Swimming is for those over the age of 18, of all abilities in a fun and supportive environment.
Dobeson knows Olympic qualification is a lofty goal but is undeterred by the naysayers.
"Unfortunately I have come into the swimming game a bit late and I do get comments such as 'aren't you a bit old to be starting?', but I just never say never," she said.
"I'm going to give it a red-hot go. I do want to get to the 2028 Olympics, that's my goal whether that be unrealistic but that's where I want to be and I'm going to work towards that as best I can, to the best of my abilities."
Dobeson knows to achieve her goals she needs to be noticed which comes down to swimming good times and attracting sponsors.
She believes being "open and transparent" about her life and what she's overcome will help her progress as a swimmer.
"I think a lot of people find that interesting but also inspiring to an extent," she said.
"(They think) 'she can do it, maybe I can do it too'."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14
