Old rocker coming back to town to re-live Skyhooks glory days

"The Lady Bay? Yeah, I remember the Lady Bay. We played so many shows over the years and you forget a lot, but I remember the Lady Bay."
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
So said Bob Starkie, or as he is better known, Bongo - the guitarist from iconic Australian rock band Skyhooks.
Starkie was speaking in Warrnambool during a flying visit to the town to promote an upcoming show.
The Skyhooks show will be part of the bill for the Brighter Days Festival's visit to the Lighthouse Theatre in January. But back to that later.
It is not often we get to chat to a performer so entwined with the history of Australian music.
And Warrnambool is part of the Skyhooks story across the breadth of its history.
Starkie explains that in 1975, Skyhooks played a show at the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club.
A week later, the band was onstage at the famed Sunbury Festival.
"We had played Sunbury the year before and had been booed off stage," Starkie said.
"But in 1975 we stole the show, it was the gig that really ignited us."
Skyhooks went on to play shows in Warrnambool at the Town Hall, The Palais and an open-air show at Bushfield. These shows included a set list with classics such as Horror Movie, All My Friends Are Getting Married, Blue Jeans and Women in Uniform.
But it was a gig at the back-end of the band's illustrious career that sticks in Starkie's mind.
"The Lady Bay show was part of our 1990 reaffirmation tour," Starkie recalled.
"It was a great venue, it had this low ceiling and a real rockin' pub vibe.
"Some towns have a vibe and some haven't, but Warrnambool has always been a rockin' town."
The 1990 gig at the Lady Bay was a sold out affair, but it was not only nostalgia that drew in the crowd.
Skyhooks had released a new single, Jukebox in Siberia, to give the tour some extra impetus.
The song went to number one and Skyhooks were again flying high.
"Shirl (lead singer Graeme "Shirl" Strachan) insisted we have a new single to take on tour," Starkie said.
"It was a great track, I actually played most of the guitar on it, the sound was my black Gibson Les Paul.
"It was such an enjoyable tour, Shirl basically managed the whole thing and he did it so well.
"It was a lot of fun and we all got on so well, there was a lot of love in the room."
As part of the entourage for that comeback tour, the band had a dedicated wardrobe coordinator.
This fitted into the band's image, which was flamboyant and theatrical.
Starkie stills wears his trademark frilled-neck outfit on stage.
But what can't be forgotten behind the glitz and glamour is that Skyhooks were a proper band that knew how to belt out a tune.
"We actually started the pub rock thing believe it or not," Starkie said.
"We just didn't get to play too many pubs in our prime because we had a weird trajectory. We went from playing parties and unis to getting big and going straight to the really big venues. That was what was great about the 1990 tour, getting back to our roots."
These days, Starkie is part of a band that performs a Skyhooks show.
Starkie said the band had a tight and exciting sound and a brilliant singer in Laura Davidson.
They will be part of a double bill headline act, along with the Screamin' Eagles, who will play at the Lighthouse Theatre in Warrnambool on January 20.
It is an off-shoot of the Brighter Days Festival, an event that raises funds and awareness for the debilitating skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa. Proceeds from the Warrnambool show will go to this cause.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.