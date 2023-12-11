The Standard
Man charged with sex offences, remanded in custody until next March

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 12 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:16am
A 48-year-old Warrnambool man has been remanded in custody until March next year after being charged by a sex offences and child abuse investigation team officer.

