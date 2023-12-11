Man charged with sex offences, remanded in custody until next March

A 48-year-old Warrnambool man has been remanded in custody until March next year after being charged by a sex offences and child abuse investigation team officer.
Donald Dureau appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, December 12, where he made a self-represented bail application.
That application was unsuccessful and Mr Dureau was remanded in custody until a committal mention hearing on March 15 next year.
It's understood Mr Dureau was arrested on Sunday.
A compulsory procedure application by police will be heard in court on Thursday, December 14.
At this stage the number and nature of the police charges have not been revealed.
Warrnambool SOCIT officers declined to comment, redirecting all inquiries to the Victoria Police media unit.
The media unit said Warrnambool detectives had laid charges following an incident in the city on Sunday, December 10.
"Given the matter was heard before a closed court, any further information will need to come from the courts," a spokeswoman said.
The Magistrates Court of Victoria media team confirmed Mr Dureau's next hearing is on March 15, 2024, but was unable to confirm charges.
