Jump in low-range drink drivers prompts another police blitz in region

There's been a bump in the statistics relating to low-range drink drivers, so police will target impaired motorists in another police blitz starting later this week.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit Sergeant Lisa McRae said police members would be out in force in the lead-up to Christmas and throughout the New Year period.
"We are not just testing for alcohol - we are also targeting drug impaired drivers," she said.
"There will be plenty of random breath testing sites popping up.
"Be prepared to be tested, so if you are attending Christmas parties please plan ahead and if you are going to have a drink simply don't drive."
"Anyone who tests positive can expect an immediate loss of their driver's licence."
Websites indicate that amphetamine-based drugs, including ecstasy, can stay in a driver's system for up to three days and high-end cannabis users can have traces in their system for up to a month.
Police statistics show there is an increase in the number of drivers recording low-range drink driving readings (0.05 - 0.069 BAC) in December with detections up significantly on the typical monthly average.
They say the increase in low-range drink driving is likely due to drivers miscalculating their alcohol intake, suggesting many are prepared to risk having a few drinks at end-of-year social functions before getting behind the wheel.
The statewide road policing operation starting on Friday, December 15, comes as the number of lives lost this year surges to 277, surpassing the 241 total for all of last year.
It's the highest number of lives for the period in 15 years.
In the south-west there have been 17 lives lost, well up on the average during the past 20 years.
Operation Roadwise has been extended and will now include the busy New Year period with police providing highly visible enforcement on major arterial roads and highways.
Operation Roadwise will also see police ramp up enforcement around coastal areas, including Warrnambool and Port Fairy, and popular holiday hotspots across regional Victoria, including Halls Gap.
With Boxing Day one of the busiest days for travel across the state, police are urging those hitting the roads to be patient, avoid distractions and take regular breaks to prevent fatigue.
To avoid a costly Christmas, police are pleading with motorists to obey the road rules with some of the common penalties including:
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said police were urging everyone to make road safety a priority during the festive period.
"The last place you want to end up this Christmas is in a hospital, or worse, as a result of road trauma," he said.
"December is particularly high-risk on our roads - we tend to see an increase in social functions and events that increases the likelihood of impaired driving, as well as increased traffic as people head away to regional areas.
"That's why this year we've extended Operation Roadwise to run until January 1 to ensure we have maximum police presence over this busy period.
"We will be focusing heavily on impaired drivers, so expect to be tested, and be prepared to face the consequences if you're caught over the limit.
"It's been a horror year on our roads and we will be doing all we can to stop this needless loss of life."
