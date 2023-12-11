Police issue community alert after counterfeit notes passed in Portland

Counterfeit cash notes have been used at Portland district businesses, prompting an alert to locals.
Portland police have issued a community alert and a warning to local businesses, with a spokesman asking people to be aware of the counterfeit cash.
"We encourage any businesses or people affected by the use or attempted use of counterfeit cash to surrender the notes to your local police station and report the matter immediately," he said.
"Please include any CCTV or other forms of identification relating to the offending person.
"We are asking businesses to please stay vigilant, as trends of spending are always increased over this time of year in the lead-up to Christmas and shops generally are busy."
