Mr and Mrs Clause lead effort to help give kids the Christmas they deserve

Warrnambool's own Mr and Mrs Clause have given over 400 Santa sacks worth of toys to kids who are expected to spend this Christmas without their parents.
Backpacks 4 Vic Kids' Peter and Jennifer King have distributed toys, donations and essentials for children in need each year for five years.
Mr King said it was because they both adored children.
"We were both teachers and always had an idea to support children when we retired," he said.
"That's why we got involved."
Ms King said the pair were keen to join the program after learning the goods weren't reaching south-west kids.
"We went to a presentation by the CEO and lady who started it all, it was very moving and we asked how they got the packages down to south-west Victoria - she said they didn't," she said.
"So we told her we would be her people."
The couple collect donations throughout the year and divide the goods into Santa sacks - toys and books - or backpacks, which consist of clothes and stationary.
The latter are usually dropped off to Melbourne, where the backpack program is based, while the sacks are given to local charities including Brophy and Emma House each Christmas.
So far, 400 sacks have been distributed. Since 2019, more than 2900 have been handed to children aged up to 17.
Each sack has been stitched by Barbara Rogers-Croft. Other agencies which have helped pack the sacks or contributed to the effort include Bulla Dairy Foods, Warrnambool Rotary, Warrnambool East Rotary, Warrnambool Daylight Rotary, Ray White and Kiwanis Warrnambool.
Jenny and Reg Owen of Owen Truss have supplied the shipping container the couple operate from.
