'Warmly welcomed': City signs up to spread the word to refugees

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated December 11 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:29pm
Ben Blain and Thomas Lual with the Refugee Welcome Zone document. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Ben Blain and Thomas Lual with the Refugee Welcome Zone document. Picture by Sean McKenna.

When Thomas Lual arrived in Australia as a refugee in 2001, little did he know the role the seaside city of Warrnambool would play in his life.

