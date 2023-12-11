Warrnambool train line services suspended following fatal collision

UPDATED, 3pm:
A yet-to-be-identified truck driver has died at the scene of a crash which has resulted in the suspension of Warrnambool train services on Monday, December 11, 2023.
A Victoria Police statement said emergency services responded to a crash in North Shore where officers were told a train crashed into a truck on Station Street just after noon.
"It is understood the truck got struck on a level crossing," it said.
"Passengers from the V/Line train were evacuated.
"No one else was injured during the incident.
"The circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined at this stage."
Anyone who witnessed the crash, with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
UPDATED, 2.45pm:
The 1.08pm Southern Cross to Warrnambool service on Monday, December 11, 2023 has been cancelled.
V/Line said coaches would run on the Geelong line with delays of up to 90 minutes expected.
It said coaches had been dispatched to Southern Cross, North Shore, Corio and Lara.
"We are sorry for the delay to your journey this afternoon," the statement said.
"We are assessing the situation and will advise when trains will resume."
EARLIER:
Train services on the Warrnambool line have been suspended following a serious collision at a level crossing in Geelong on Monday, December 11, 2023.
A Victorian Department of Transport and Planning statement said coaches were replacing trains on the Warrnambool line between Waurn Ponds and Southern Cross due to the incident at a North Shore level crossing.
The statement said the 12.23pm Warrnambool to Southern Cross service would terminate at Waurn Ponds with passengers transported by coach for the rest of their journey to Southern Cross.
"Plans are still being finalised for Warrnambool line services the remainder of the day," it said.
"We ask passengers to check station platform displays, listen for announcements and allow extra time for their journey."
Traffic will be diverted in North Shore while emergency services attend to and investigate the incident.
The department urged all motorists to be vigilant for extra pedestrians and coaches around train stations along the line.
The Standard has reported a series of major disruptions on the city's train line in recent weeks.
Earlier in the year coaches replaced trains on parts of the Warrnambool line after a fatal collision in South Geelong.
We anticipate coaches to be in operation until further notice with an extended journey time of up to 90 minutes.
