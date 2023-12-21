2023 Review: Everything old is new again as recycling kicks in

There really may be nothing new under the sun.
As the seasonal patterns of mother earth continue to fluctuate, the battle to bring things back to normal continues to rage on.
There are the hardcore environmentalists who believe so much more could, and should, be done.
There are those on the middle ground, who are trying to find a balance between retaining all the creature comforts and being kind to the planet.
And then there are the deniers, who believe the world is just going through its natural cycles and all will even out.
But in November 2024, the start of an initiative aimed at making a positive impact seems to be appealing to all.
The state government's container deposit scheme is offering 10 cents for empty recyclable drink containers.
Deposit points are located throughout Warrnambool and other south-west towns and it is reported residents of all demographics are making use of the facility.
Whether that is through an environmental conscious or a financial gain is uncertain, and almost unimportant, it's a good story either way.
Of course this harks back to the days of the middle to late twentieth century, when it was common to return empty soft drink bottles to the milk bar you had purchased them from to receive a refund.
