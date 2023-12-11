South-west flavour among strong NT rep football squad

A trio of footballers with Hampden league links has been rewarded for strong form in the Northern Territory league with representative selection.
Terang Mortlake ball-winner Scott Carlin (Waratah) and Koroit premiership players Jack O'Sullivan (Waratah) and Jarrod 'Tex' Korewha (St Mary's) were named in the initial NTFL 42-person squad earlier in the month.
The side faces Essendon's VFL outfit on Wednesday, January 24 at TIO Stadium in Darwin.
Carlin, a key member of the Bloods' Hampden league preliminary final run this year, has impressed for reigning premier Waratah, earning best player selection six times from nine games.
The midfielder's teammate Jack O'Sullivan, who moved from Koroit to Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray league before the 2023 season, has kicked seven goals and been named in the best twice from six appearances.
Similar to O'Sullivan, Korewha departed the Hampden league this year, helping Wimmera league side Ararat to a drought-breaking premiership.
The key forward has been influential for St Mary's, kicking 20 goals from six games.
The NTFL has named a strong squad for the one-off representative clash, with former AFL players such as Jed Anderson (North Melbourne) and Steven Motlop (Geelong and Port Adelaide) included.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.