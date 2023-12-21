The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

2023 Review: Mayors young and old leading the way

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated December 21 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Blain, Jo Biden, Theodore Roosevelt and Ian Smith are politicians where age could be a factor.
Ben Blain, Jo Biden, Theodore Roosevelt and Ian Smith are politicians where age could be a factor.

It has been over a century since the age of a leader was such a hot topic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.