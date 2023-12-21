2023 Review: Mayors young and old leading the way

It has been over a century since the age of a leader was such a hot topic.
When US president William McKinley was assassinated in 1901, his successor was Theodore Roosevelt.
Of course, Teddy went on to become one of the most famous world leaders in history, but when he took the top job he was the youngest ever to do so, at just 42.
There were plenty of doubters that a man of such tender years could do the job. The rest of course is history.
Now, current US president Joe Biden is under fire for his 81 years on the planet and whether he would be able to last four more years.
So how interesting then that on a local council level, the age of our leaders is also a talking point, at both ends of the scale.
In 2024, Ben Blain was elected as the mayor of Warrnambool City Council and Ian Smith as the mayor of Moyne Shire Council.
Blain is believed to be the youngest person to ever hold Warrnambool's top job, at age 34.
While this is Blain's first stint as mayor, this is the second time Smith has held at the lead role in Moyne.
This time around though Cr Smith is 73, and the oldest person to wear the Moyne mayor chains.
