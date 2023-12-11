The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Three years, 750 cards and $1700: Teen's charity a Christmas tradition

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 11 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool teen Charlize Materia, 14, has made Christmas cards and gift tags for the third year in a row. A portion of each sale will go towards toys which will be donated to Emma House. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Warrnambool teen Charlize Materia, 14, has made Christmas cards and gift tags for the third year in a row. A portion of each sale will go towards toys which will be donated to Emma House. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Warrnambool's Charlize Materia could spend her hard-earned money on gifts for herself this Christmas but instead the 14-year-old is choosing to help others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.