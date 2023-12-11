Three years, 750 cards and $1700: Teen's charity a Christmas tradition

Warrnambool's Charlize Materia could spend her hard-earned money on gifts for herself this Christmas but instead the 14-year-old is choosing to help others.
The crafty teen has made a tradition of selling her hand-made Christmas cards and gift tags to buy toys which she'll donate to Emma House.
It's the third year Charlize has hosted the festive fundraiser. While determined to keep it going, she said she was "struggling" to find time to create as many cards as she grew older.
"I'm aiming to raise about $500 this year," she said.
"Last year I raised $700 between donations and the cards and about $1000 in the first year.
"But I'm 14 years old now and it's definitely harder to find the time to create new cards with school, homework and work as well.
"So I could only make one new card design this year and focused instead on creating tags for presents.
"There's one with an elf on it and there's one with a bauble. I did them for my classmates and my brother's classmates too, they're pretty cool."
She said $1.50 from each tag or card sold would go towards purchasing toys at Toyworld for Emma House to distribute to families in need.
The cutoff date for donations is December 21. Cards and tags can be purchased from Materia Brothers or Toyworld.
