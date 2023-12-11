Koroit AFL export elevated to club's leadership group

Fresh from a four-year contract extension, popular Port Adelaide midfielder Willem Drew has been elevated to the Power's leadership group.
The 25-year-old Koroit export joins Dan Houston and Sam Powell-Pepper in the youthful group along with newly-appointed captain and vice captain Connor Rozee and Zak Butters.
The 23-year-old Rozee put pen-to-paper on an eight-year contract extension with the Power and replaces recently retired Tom Jonas as skipper.
Power coach and Camperdown export Ken Hinkley commended Drew, Houston and Powell-Pepper on their appointments which were announced on Monday, December 11.
"...it's also a great reward for Sam, Dan and Willem to be included in our broader leadership group," he said.
"In (one) way or another, they've all overcome some adversity along the way and have grown as leaders within our group both on and off the field.
"It's great recognition to each one of them for the way they are respected by their teammates and coaches."
