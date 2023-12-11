The Standardsport
Home/Sport/AFL

Koroit AFL export elevated to club's leadership group

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 11 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Port Adelaide leadership group member Willem Drew conducts a coaching clinic for Warrnambool College students in November. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
New Port Adelaide leadership group member Willem Drew conducts a coaching clinic for Warrnambool College students in November. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Fresh from a four-year contract extension, popular Port Adelaide midfielder Willem Drew has been elevated to the Power's leadership group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.