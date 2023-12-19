The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Passion for causes sets Warrnambool man on course for action

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated December 19 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Fuller is ready to hit the road for charity. Picture supplied
Tony Fuller is ready to hit the road for charity. Picture supplied

Two causes close to his heart will be the benefactors of the planned heroic efforts from Warrnambool's Tony Fuller.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.