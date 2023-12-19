Passion for causes sets Warrnambool man on course for action

Two causes close to his heart will be the benefactors of the planned heroic efforts from Warrnambool's Tony Fuller.
On April 2, Mr Fuller will begin an epic 2200km journey, walking and cycling his way across Victoria.
The trek, which will begin and end in Warrnambool, is planned to take 35 days to complete.
Mr Fuller has already kicked off his fundraising for the journey, with all money collected to be split evenly between the Crystal Lee Foundation and the Shake it Up Foundation.
The Crystal Lee Foundation was set up by Mr Fuller's sister, Jo Sinclair, in honour of her late daughter Crystal Lee Johnson, who lost her battle to cancer at just 19.
The foundation offers bereavement counselling for families across the south-west.
The Shake It Up Foundation is set up to carry out research on Parkinson's Disease.
"I have a friend who has recently been diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's Disease," Mr Fuller said.
"And I have been tossing up in my head for a while how I could honour Crystal and a light bulb went off for this idea.
"I'm not a cyclist but I have been walking 25kms a day for the last four months.
"I still play cricket so my fitness is okay and I will obviously do more training in the lead-in to April.
"The last 18 months of my life have been very hard but now I'm home and at peace."
Mr Fuller has set up a Go Fund Me page where donations can be made.
Go to www.gofundme.com/f/yrnda-the-great-victorian-quest-for-help
