Former bakery worker sentenced over double burglary at city's business

A former Chitticks Bakery worker fired due to her illicit drug use was caught returning to the business twice to burgle it.
The 21-year-old woman worked at the Albert Street shop until mid 2023 when her employment was terminated.
She kept a set keys to the business which were later used to commit two burglaries.
On Monday, December 11, she admitted being complicit in the burglaries because she aided co-accused Warrnambool's Jessica Chittleborough, 27, in entering the building.
The woman, who The Standard has chosen not to name because a conviction was not recorded, pleaded guilty to burglary and other offences.
She was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.
Chittleborough is expected to plead guilty in the same court on December 20.
The court previously heard CCTV footage showed the pair knew the layout of the bakery and walked immediately to a cash register upon entering.
During the first burglary on August 15 they stole nearly $500 in cash.
Then on the second occasion they were filmed rummaging through the store in an attempt to find valuable items.
A bakery employee attended the shop after remembering he forgot to lock a gate.
That employee found people inside shortly before 1am but they fled into a nearby car which drove away.
Police then raided a Medinah Close address, where Chittleborough was known to reside, on September 18.
A search uncovered numerous keys, including a set labelled 'Chitticks Bakery', $300 cash, a CCTV hard drive and registration plates reported stolen from a Garden Street address.
The pair was arrested and subsequently charged with the burglaries.
The 21-year-old woman was granted bail.
The witness conducted a U-turn to further investigate.
The woman and the accused man allegedly hopped into a silver Holden Commodore sedan, which took off at speed before later being intercepted by police in Terang.
The car allegedly had the stolen registration plate attached.
The woman was later arrested and bailed with an overnight curfew, which she later breached.
A lawyer for the woman said the offending was "largely a symptom" of her client's drug use, which she was now receiving treatment for.
She said she was a youthful offender with no criminal history.
The woman was urged to continue her rehabilitation while on the good behaviour bond.
