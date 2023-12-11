Travellers urged to avoid trains as V/Line workers go on strike over pay

Passengers using the V/Line service on December 13, 2023 are being urged to avoid travelling unless necessary as train and bus workers take industrial action over pay disputes.
A Victorian Department of Transport and Planning statement said there would be significant disruptions to the V/Line train services on Wednesday.
Rail Tram and Bus Union members employed by V/Line will take protected industrial action in the form of a work stoppage between 3am and 7am, disrupting regional train services across the state.
The first train service on the Warrnambool line departs the city's station for Southern Cross at 6.12am, while the first service from Southern Cross to Warrnambool departs at 7.20am.
"No V/Line trains will run during the stoppage with delays of two hours or more and significant delays are expected throughout the morning as trains get back into position for the normal timetable," the statement said.
"V/Line train passengers are advised to avoid travelling on the morning of Wednesday, December 13 and to only travel if necessary."
The statement said there would be a very limited coach replacement service that would run for essential journeys until 8am, which would not stop at Metro train stations.
"Passengers who need to travel should expect significant delays and plan their day accordingly," it said.
"Motorists travelling on key routes between regional centres and Melbourne should also expect increased traffic."
There will also be significant delays on the line on Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17 while V/Line continued with upgrades to train detection technology at several level crossings between Warrnambool and Geelong.
