Rider clocked at 176kmh on wet highway will now spend Christmas in custody

An "utterly reckless and dangerous" driver nabbed at 176kmh on the Princes Highway will spend Christmas in custody.
Timothy Barden, 43, was allegedly intercepted near Stonyford at the overtaking lanes on the Camperdown side of the tractor wrecking yard at 12.30pm on Saturday, December 9.
The blue high-powered Kawasaki Ninja Japanese motorcycle was clocked at a speed of 176kmh heading west.
Police recognised the motorbike and attended Mr Barden's home where they found the bike leaning against a stone wall in the front yard.
He was seen standing about two metres away, hiding behind a tree, and wearing the same clothing and helmet that police observed on the speeding rider.
He jumped the stone wall in an attempt to flee but then surrendered.
Mr Barden was arrested and his bike was impounded for 30 days.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, December 11, where he made an unsuccessful bail application.
The man was already on bail charged with flying past kids playing beside the road at twice the speed limit.
He faced the same court on November 20 charged with unlicensed driving and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.
Police alleged officers observed Mr Barden about 4.15pm on October 24 driving a dark coloured Holden sedan at an estimated speed of 120kmh in a 60 zone in Camperdown's Wall Street.
Children were playing near the side of the road.
He successfully applied for bail on that November date and was released back into the community with a strict condition not to drive.
On Monday police prosecutor Jacqui Joseph said the man had driven at "extremely" high speed on a wet road, was known to be a heavy drug user and was a "severe" risk to the safety of the public.
She said the same blue motorbike was seen travelling in the Camperdown area a number of times but police were unable to confirm if Mr Barden was the rider.
She said he had 15 pages of road history and 37 pages of criminal history.
Mr Barden, who did not have legal representation, denied speeding at up to 176kmh, claiming the road "wouldn't have even permitted" such a speed.
He said he had misinterpreted his bail conditions and thought he could drive.
Mr Barden asked the magistrate for bail, stating it was coming up to his first Christmas not in custody "for some time".
But magistrate Franz Holzer said the man had a concerning criminal history and his reason for driving was "nonsense".
He said the man's driving was "utterly reckless and utterly dangerous".
He refused bail and remanded Mr Barden in custody.
The accused man will face court again in January.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.