Electric form: Gun all-rounder presses case for country week selection

There are only so many spots available on the bus in Warrnambool's upcoming Melbourne Country Week campaign but an all-rounder enjoying a blistering season is doing all he can to get a seat.
Pressure for spots in the association's representative side for the carnival in February, 2024 is heating up and North Warrnambool Eels captain Bailey Jenkinson is one player capturing the attention.
The aggressive opener and spinner contributed strongly in Warrnambool's second Festival of Cricket clash against Portland District at Reid Oval on Sunday, December 10 with a handy cameo.
The 22-year-old also leads the competition for division one runs with 390 at 55.71 with an unbeaten 145 not out against Dennington in round two helping the cause.
Jenkinson told The Standard he enjoyed spending more time in the middle and lauded the depth within the association.
"I didn't go too bad (on Sunday), it makes it a lot easier when your side bats all the way through to pretty much 10 and 11," he said.
"It gives you freedom to play your own game knowing you don't need to worry about your wicket as much with the guys coming in after you.
"I went out there and batted with Theo (Opperman), we had a lot of fun and played our shots."
He said the Reid Oval pitch, despite the rain which battered the region on Saturday, was great to bat on.
"It was great actually," he said.
"I was out there in the 10th over or so and it was a bit sticky and soft early. As the day went on it got better so it was fun to play on."
Jenkinson, who also plays senior football in the Hampden league for North Warrnambool Eagles, said there was definitely a strong competitive nature around the extended squad who were all trying to gain a golden ticket to country week.
He represented Warrnambool in last year's triumphant division two shield in country week, impressing with 139 runs at 69.50 and snaring five wickets, scoring 29 in the final against Wangaratta.
"It's going to be a really tough team to pick for Mung (coach Jason Mungean) and whoever else is picking the squad to go to Melbourne," he said.
"At the same time we're all mates and there is competition for spots so at the end of the day we just want to pick a strong enough side to hopefully go to Melbourne and compete strongly.
"Some guys might not get the time off and stuff like that but if everyone puts their hands up and from what I've heard most people have, it's going to be interesting.
"It was pretty much a completely different side to the one that played in the first game against South West so that's 22 or 23 right there and some who haven't played at all."
Jenkinson and his North Warrnambool side will turn its attention to Saturday's final match before the Christmas break when it hosts Russells Creek at Jones Oval in division one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.